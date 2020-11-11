Global  
 

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley joins Instagram; shares first photo with daughter

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley joins Instagram; shares first photo with daughterHarry Potter star Rupert Grint and partner Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. Now, the actor who has been away from the world of social media joined Instagram on Tuesday. His first photo instantly went viral on the Internet as it was with none other than his newborn baby girl. Yes, Rupert posted a cute selfie of holding his daughter in his arms and also...
