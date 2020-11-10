The Trump campaign has identified 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania it wants to invalidate. That's still ...
The Trump campaign's legal challenge against the presidential election process in Pennsylvania — a state he needed to win reelection — identifies only about 14,000 votes it alleges are invalid. President Donald Trump is about 45,000 votes behind President-elect Joe Biden in the state. The campaign says it doesn't understand why Delaware County revised the number of mail-in ballots it reported receiving and that the 14,000 votes it can't account for should be invalidated. It also cites 14 specific examples of ballots it alleges are problematic. Voter fraud is extremely rare. Only about six out of every 10 million votes cast result in a criminal conviction, according to the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump will be removed from 'cloak of immunity' when he leaves office, legal experts claimWhile US President Donald Trump continues to rail against the election result which saw him lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it could be that his own legal..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Republican Governor blasts Trump's 'dangerous' actionsIt seems that even some Republicans are growing doubtful about Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, with one governor even slamming the President's unwillingness..
New Zealand Herald
After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobsA day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews
US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - pollNearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald
US postal worker reportedly 'completely recanted' claims of vote tampering, but hits back saying that's not what happenedOutgoing American President Donald Trump has been dealt another massive blow as questions swirl around one of his main arguments of electoral fraud, which has..
New Zealand Herald
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
Dean Browning is a white political activist. That's why his 'I am a black gay guy' tweet set off an internet mystery.Dean Browning, a white politician from Pennsylvania, acknowledges he tweeted about being a "a black gay guy." His explanation raised more questions.
USATODAY.com
Postal Worker Admits to Making Up Claims of Backdated BallotsA key piece of evidence the Trump administration was counting on to prove voter fraud in the election just crumbled ... because the witness is recanting. A USPS..
TMZ.com
The world has moved on from Trump, even if his most loyal Republican allies have notPresident Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' cap while arriving to board Air Force One as he departs Florida for campaign travel to North Carolina,..
WorldNews
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Australia can't rely on Joe Biden to reset its relationship with China, former ambassador saysFormer ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.
SBS
Each vote for Biden states that health care should be a right, not privilege: Kamala HarrisUS Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File photo) Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday reiterated her stand..
WorldNews
Delaware County, Pennsylvania County in Pennsylvania, United States
Fact check: Viral video shows Pennsylvania poll workers fixing damaged ballotsA viral video claiming to show a poll worker committing voter fraud in Delaware County is false. Poll workers were fixing damaged ballots.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources