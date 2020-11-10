Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Trump campaign has identified 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania it wants to invalidate. That's still ...

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Trump campaign has identified 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania it wants to invalidate. That's still ...The Trump campaign's legal challenge against the presidential election process in Pennsylvania — a state he needed to win reelection — identifies only about 14,000 votes it alleges are invalid. President Donald Trump is about 45,000 votes behind President-elect Joe Biden in the state. The campaign says it doesn't understand why Delaware County revised the number of mail-in ballots it reported receiving and that the 14,000 votes it can't account for should be invalidated. It also cites 14 specific examples of ballots it alleges are problematic. Voter fraud is extremely rare. Only about six out of every 10 million votes cast result in a criminal conviction, according to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump will be removed from 'cloak of immunity' when he leaves office, legal experts claim

 While US President Donald Trump continues to rail against the election result which saw him lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it could be that his own legal..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Republican Governor blasts Trump's 'dangerous' actions

 It seems that even some Republicans are growing doubtful about Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, with one governor even slamming the President's unwillingness..
New Zealand Herald

After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

 A day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews

US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - poll

 Nearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald

US postal worker reportedly 'completely recanted' claims of vote tampering, but hits back saying that's not what happened

 Outgoing American President Donald Trump has been dealt another massive blow as questions swirl around one of his main arguments of electoral fraud, which has..
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Dean Browning is a white political activist. That's why his 'I am a black gay guy' tweet set off an internet mystery.

 Dean Browning, a white politician from Pennsylvania, acknowledges he tweeted about being a "a black gay guy." His explanation raised more questions.
USATODAY.com

Postal Worker Admits to Making Up Claims of Backdated Ballots

 A key piece of evidence the Trump administration was counting on to prove voter fraud in the election just crumbled ... because the witness is recanting. A USPS..
TMZ.com

The world has moved on from Trump, even if his most loyal Republican allies have not

 President Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' cap while arriving to board Air Force One as he departs Florida for campaign travel to North Carolina,..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden [Video]

Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took a indirect swipe at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's policy on the Amazon rainforest on Tuesday, and said people needed to stop being 'sissies' about the coronavirus. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Australia can't rely on Joe Biden to reset its relationship with China, former ambassador says

 Former ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.
SBS

Each vote for Biden states that health care should be a right, not privilege: Kamala Harris

 US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File photo) Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday reiterated her stand..
WorldNews

Delaware County, Pennsylvania Delaware County, Pennsylvania County in Pennsylvania, United States

Fact check: Viral video shows Pennsylvania poll workers fixing damaged ballots

 A viral video claiming to show a poll worker committing voter fraud in Delaware County is false. Poll workers were fixing damaged ballots.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully [Video]

John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully

The widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day. Although a lifelong Republican like her..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’ [Video]

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’. During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022 [Video]

Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022

As far as media outlets and the vast majority of world leaders are concerned, President Donald Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden. However, Business Insider reports the Trump..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

US Election 2020: Supreme Court orders separating late-arriving Pennsylvania ballots

 The federal Supreme Court has ordered Pennsylvania to keep the postal ballots that arrived after election day separately but did not agree to the Republican...
Mid-Day Also reported by •TechCrunchFOXNews.comMediaiteABA JournalNewsmaxUpworthyDelawareonlineDaily Caller

Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challenges

 Pennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comABA JournalMediaiteDaily Caller

With the presidency on the line, Trump wants judges to stop Pennsylvania from counting ballots
Washington Post