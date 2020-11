The Trump campaign has identified 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania it wants to invalidate. That's still ...

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Trump campaign's legal challenge against the presidential election process in Pennsylvania — a state he needed to win reelection — identifies only about 14,000 votes it alleges are invalid. President Donald Trump is about 45,000 votes behind President-elect Joe Biden in the state. The campaign says it doesn't understand why Delaware County revised the number of mail-in ballots it reported receiving and that the 14,000 votes it can't account for should be invalidated. It also cites 14 specific examples of ballots it alleges are problematic. Voter fraud is extremely rare. Only about six out of every 10 million votes cast result in a criminal conviction, according to the...