Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parks manager in Kimberley, B.C., quits after months of harassment over pandemic closures

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The parks manager in Kimberly, B.C. has resigned following months of bullying after recreational facilities in the city were ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Parks manager in Kootenay, B.C., quits after months of harassment over pandemic closures

 Mayor Don McCormick of the East Kootenay city of Kimberley, B.C., says city staff shouldn't be criticized for executing orders from politicians to shut the doors...
CBC.ca