You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources McIlroy seeks confidence boost ahead of Masters



Rory McIlroy says winning the Zozo Championship this week would be 'great' for his confidence ahead of the Masters Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago Rory McIlroy out to end major drought at US Open



**MANDATORY CREDIT: USGA** Rory McIlroy is targeting a fast start to the 120thUS Open as he seeks to add further credence to golf's so-called 'NappyFactor'. New fathers have been seen to experience an.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on September 16, 2020