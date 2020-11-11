Remembering In Flanders Fields: Why John McCrae's poignant WW I words still have power today
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
While Remembrance Day ceremonies this year will be altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will likely continue to include a poem that has endured since it was written during the First World War: John McCrae’s iconic and poignant In Flanders Fields.
While Remembrance Day ceremonies this year will be altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will likely continue to include a poem that has endured since it was written during the First World War: John McCrae’s iconic and poignant In Flanders Fields.
|
|
You Might Like