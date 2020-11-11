Global  
 

Diljit Dosanjh-Fatima Sana Shaikh match steps to 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' new song 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'

DNA Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will hit the big screens across India on November 15.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | No Rating Movie Review | Diljit Dosanjh | Manoj Bajpayee

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | No Rating Movie Review | Diljit Dosanjh | Manoj Bajpayee 04:21

 A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh,...

Manoj Bajpayee urges fans to watch 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' in theaters [Video]

Manoj Bajpayee urges fans to watch 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' in theaters

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer fim 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' will hit the big screens across India on November 15.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:36Published
Celebs attend Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari special screening [Video]

Celebs attend Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari special screening

Actor Manoj Bajpayee,Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is all set to release on Nov 15 in theaters.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari [Video]

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is coming back with two movies--Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Both the films are comedies and a stark change from her first two films. In this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:06Published

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Ladki Dramebaaz Hai: Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's cool moves will get you grooving to this party number

 Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Ladki Dramebaaz Hai: Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh impress us with their performances in this party track. Check out the whole...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit and Fatima's chemistry steals the show in the song, Ladki Dramebaaz Hai

 After looking at Fatima Sana Shaikh, it's easy to assume that she is that docile girl-next-door who charms her way through. One looks at Diljit Dosanjh and you...
Mid-Day

CONFIRMED: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' gets theatrical release

 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is set to be a festive theatrical release.
DNA