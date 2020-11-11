Diljit Dosanjh-Fatima Sana Shaikh match steps to 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' new song 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will hit the big screens across India on November 15.
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will hit the big screens across India on November 15.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources