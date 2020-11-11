Global  
 

Pope Francis Vows to End Sexual Abuse After McCarrick Report

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Pope Francis Vows to End Sexual Abuse After McCarrick ReportPope Francis pledged Wednesday to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report into the decades-long church cover-up of his sexual misconduct. Francis concluded his weekly general audience...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Vatican Releases Theodore McCarrick Investigation Report

Vatican Releases Theodore McCarrick Investigation Report 02:05

 The Vatican has released it’s long-awaited report on the rise and fall of former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Vatican faults many for Cardinal McCarrick's rise, spares Pope Francis

 A Vatican investigation into former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that a series of bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports of sexual..
New Zealand Herald

Vatican faults many for ex-cardinal's rise

 Vatican investigation into former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick found cardinals and popes downplayed reports he slept with seminarians and Pope Francis continued..
USATODAY.com

Vatican: Pope John Paul II ignored abuse claims to promote McCarrick

 Damning report from investigation ordered by Pope Francis says John Paul II ignored serious allegations against McCarrick to give him a more powerful role in the..
CBS News

Internal investigation finds senior Vatican figures downplayed true nature of ex-Cardinal McCarrick [Video]

Internal investigation finds senior Vatican figures downplayed true nature of ex-Cardinal McCarrick

A Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that a series of bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with seminarians.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:01Published

Lawyers, alleged victim: Vatican covered up abuse

 A Vatican investigation of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with..
USATODAY.com

Failing on Catholic Church's part to tackle abuse, says head [Video]

Failing on Catholic Church's part to tackle abuse, says head

Head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, says he believes there were failings on the Church's part to tackle decades of abuse. Cardinal Nichols appeared before an inquiry last year, but it concluded he was unwilling to take responsibility, and he now faces calls for his resignation. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published
Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary [Video]

Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales said he will not resignover a damning report into child sex abuse allegations. Reaction from inquirysecretary John O'Brien to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse(IICSA) report into the Catholic Church, published on Tuesday, which foundCardinal Nichols “seemingly put the reputation of the church” above his dutyto sex assault victims.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Catholic Church abuse: Vatican defends handling of McCarrick case

 Theodore McCarrick was expelled from the priesthood after an inquiry found him guilty of sex abuse.
BBC News

Biden to become only the second Catholic president

 Biden, a devout Catholic, attended Mass on Election Day and visited the graves of his son, first wife and daughter.
CBS News

The Vatican’s Explosive McCarrick Report: 5 Takeaways

 A new report about a disgraced former cardinal had the potential to implicate three separate papacies in scandal.
NYTimes.com

Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick [Video]

Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick

A scandal has shaken the faith of many Catholics -- sexual abuse of minors and seminarians by former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick. A long-awaited Vatican report spells out how rumors of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests [Video]

Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests

The Office of Statewide Prosecution released a statement on the conclusion of an investigation regarding the Catholic Church and alleged sexual abuse by priests.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:20Published
Pope Francis Appoints Archbishop Wilton Gregory First Black American Bishop [Video]

Pope Francis Appoints Archbishop Wilton Gregory First Black American Bishop

It’s an historic appointment for the U.S. Catholic Church. Pope Francis has named a Black bishop to the powerful College of Cardinals. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

McCarrick Report: Vatican Details McCarrick’s Career And Decades Of Sexual Misconduct

McCarrick Report: Vatican Details McCarrick’s Career And Decades Of Sexual Misconduct By Hannah Brockhaus The Vatican’s Secretariat of State published Tuesday a report on Theodore McCarrick, saying that the Holy See had received inaccurate...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CNA

Abuse survivor: ‘All Catholics will be grieving’ when McCarrick report is released

 Denver Newsroom, Nov 6, 2020 / 03:02 pm (CNA).-   The Vatican is set to release next week a comprehensive report of the misdeeds of disgraced former cardinal...
CNA

'We need to look this evil in the eye' - Clergy abuse survivors respond to McCarrick Report

 Denver Newsroom, Nov 11, 2020 / 04:21 am (CNA).- After the Nov. 10 release of the Vatican’s McCarrick Report, some survivors of clerical abuse told CNA they...
CNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes