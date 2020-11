Mike Pence cancels holiday to Florida as Trump launches legal battles over election

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled a visit to Florida and will now stay in Washington as President Donald Trump launches various legal efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in several states. Mr Pence had been expected to fly on Tuesday evening to Southwest Florida International Airport before heading to the holiday island of Sanibel, where he was to stay until Saturday. His office has...