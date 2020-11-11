Mike Pence cancels holiday to Florida as Trump launches legal battles over election
Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled a visit to Florida and will now stay in Washington as President Donald Trump launches various legal efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in several states. Mr Pence had been expected to fly on Tuesday evening to Southwest Florida International Airport before heading to the holiday island of Sanibel, where he was to stay until Saturday. His office has...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Pence on virus: US 'has never been more prepared'Vice President Mike Pence offered an upbeat assessment of the coronavirus situation in the U.S., despite a surge in cases, hospitalizations and more than 250,000..
USATODAY.com
Pence: Vaccine deployment will begin within 24 hours of FDA authorizationThe White House's coronavirus task force held its first briefing since July and focused on plans for rolling out a vaccine as soon as possible. Dr. Leo Nissola..
CBS News
Michigan Cop Fired for Posting Kamala Harris Watermelon Jack-O'-LanternA part-time sheriff's deputy in Michigan got canned after sharing a photo of Trump, Biden and Pence jack-o'-lanterns made from pumpkins ... and a watermelon one..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump 'considered attacking Iran nuclear site after US election defeat'Donald Trump, with two months left in office, asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the..
WorldNews
Mike Pence stayed loyal to Trump to the end -- and now the joke's on himVice President Mike Pence, who may or may not be the actual Antichrist, has played a long, patient game these last four years. He has embraced Donald Trump's..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published
Michigan officials, Georgia results, Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 things to know FridayMichigan officials head to the White House to meet President Trump, Georgia will certify its election results and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:54Published
More claims of wrongdoing, still no evidence: Trump asks judge to throw out questioned ballots or the entire election in PennsylvaniaThe Trump campaign has sued in key states he has lost, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, seeking to overturn the results.
USATODAY.com
Florida State of the United States of America
Florida to get COVID-19 vaccines
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:45Published
Two black teens shot dead by Florida police, video releasedVideo released by a Florida sheriff's office shows two deputies pulling their weapons and one firing at a car as it drives at him in a shooting that killed two..
New Zealand Herald
GTE | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:55Published
Video shows Florida deputy fatally shooting teens in moving carVideo released by a Florida sheriff's office shows two deputies pulling their weapons and one firing at a car as it drives near him in a shooting that killed two..
CBS News
2 USF employees create COVID-19 information dashboard, pandemic prediction tools
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:03Published
Sanibel, Florida City in Florida, United States
Southwest Florida International Airport
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources