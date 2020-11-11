Global  
 

Mike Pence cancels holiday to Florida as Trump launches legal battles over election

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Mike Pence cancels holiday to Florida as Trump launches legal battles over electionVice President Mike Pence has cancelled a visit to Florida and will now stay in Washington as President Donald Trump launches various legal efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in several states. Mr Pence had been expected to fly on Tuesday evening to Southwest Florida International Airport before heading to the holiday island of Sanibel, where he was to stay until Saturday. His office has...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The latest on the 2020 election

The latest on the 2020 election 02:05

 The latest on the 2020 election: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden addressed the nation last night as the Trump campaign continues its legal battles.

