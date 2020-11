The biff Is back: Young pups trade blows and KO Origin niceties Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were sent to the sin-bin for trading blows as a bit of old-fashioned biff returned to the Origin arena. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like