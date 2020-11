No comparison between Uddhav's Hindutva and RSS Hindutva: BJP leader Ashish Shelar



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can't compare his Hindutva with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Hindutva. "Shiv Sena's..

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago