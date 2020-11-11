Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puerto Rico finds over 100 briefcases with uncounted ballots a week after election

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Puerto Rico's elections commission said it has found over 100 briefcases with uncounted ballots a week after the U.S. territory held its election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Ballots yet to be counted, Hinds County Election Commission hopes to finish this week

Ballots yet to be counted, Hinds County Election Commission hopes to finish this week 01:28

 Ballots yet to be counted, Hinds County Election Commission hopes to finish this week

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Caribbean island territory of the United States of America

Puerto Rico man's revenge on infamous Donald Trump moment

 One man has celebrated Donald Trump's defeat by mimicking one of the US President's most infamous rally moments.There have been wild scenes as people celebrate..
New Zealand Herald

A closer look at the Latino vote in Florida

 President Trump has the edge in support among Cubans in Florida while Joe Biden is outperforming the president with Puerto Rican voters in the state. CBS News..
CBS News
Ricky Martin heading back to Puerto Rico to spend some time with sick dad [Video]

Ricky Martin heading back to Puerto Rico to spend some time with sick dad

Ricky Martin is jetting off to Puerto Rico to spend time with his dad now that he's beaten a long illness that prevented the singer from going home during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ricky has revealed that everything is going to be fine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: Record 4 Million Voters Cast Ballots In 2020 Election [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: Record 4 Million Voters Cast Ballots In 2020 Election

More than 4 million ballots were cast in this week’s presidential election in New Jersey, the most in state history, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published
Will Puerto Rico Become The US's Plus-One? [Video]

Will Puerto Rico Become The US's Plus-One?

Puerto Ricans have a critical choice to make on Election Day. Business Insider reports islanders will vote to decide if the US territory should move to become a state or be granted independence. If..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots [Video]

Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots

With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots. Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published