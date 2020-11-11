|
|
Four injured in explosion during Armistice event in Saudi Arabia
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
An explosion during Armistice Day ceremony at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia has left four people injured, officials have said.
|
|
|
|