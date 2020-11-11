Global  
 

Four injured in explosion during Armistice event in Saudi Arabia

Sky News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Four injured in explosion during Armistice event in Saudi ArabiaAn explosion during Armistice Day ceremony at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia has left four people injured, officials have said.
News video: First Arab woman on the European Tour sees Saudi event as step forward

First Arab woman on the European Tour sees Saudi event as step forward 04:38

 Maha Haddioui, the LET's first and only Arab woman, says it's time to focus on positive changes as Saudi Arabia prepares to host it's first LET event.

