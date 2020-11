You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Case Spike Prompts New Wave Of Panic Buying



Cleaning and personal care products are again flying off the shelves amid a new wave of coronavirus cases. Emily Turner reports. (11/18/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:58 Published 1 day ago COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide



COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide - including here in Nevada. Doctors are warning the months ahead will bring another wave of the deadly disease - and our state is certainly no exception. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 1 day ago USF epidemiology professor says 2nd of COVID-19 is starting, creates system to predict peak and end



Edwin Michael, an epidemiology professor at the University of South Florida, built SEIRcast, a pandemic forecasting system to predict outbreaks and COVID-19 trends. Story: https://wfts.tv/3pGtgN9 Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago