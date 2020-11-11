Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in blast at WWI memorial

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Saudi officials confirmed at least two people were wounded in a bomb attack at a cemetery in Jeddah. The blast went off during a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I that was attended by Western diplomats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah 03:13

 Attack occurred at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in WWI memorial attack, French officials say

 Multiple people were wounded in a bomb attack at a Saudi cemetery, the French Foreign Ministry said. The blast went off during a ceremony commemorating the end...
Deutsche Welle