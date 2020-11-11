Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in blast at WWI memorial
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Saudi officials confirmed at least two people were wounded in a bomb attack at a cemetery in Jeddah. The blast went off during a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I that was attended by Western diplomats.
