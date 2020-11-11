Global  
 

Coronavirus: US hospital admissions reach record high as cases surge

BBC News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The US has surpassed 10 million total Covid cases and experts warn hospitals could be overwhelmed.
News video: Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News

Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News 01:16

 Coronavirus Pandemic is raging like wildfires in the United States, as it breached another grim milestone. US recorded more than 2 Lakh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, breaking all previous records. According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 201,961 cases were added in 24 hours. In...

