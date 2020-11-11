Covid: Brazil allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial

Colours of autumn give serene touch to Srinagar's landscape



Mesmerizing autumn season is on peak, giving serene touch to beauty of Kashmir Valley. Chinar trees are heavily laden with golden and brownish coloured leaves, adding to magical landscape of Srinagar. Tourism is low this year due to COVID-19, but travellers are slowly turning up after J-K opened for tourists. Mughal gardens are attracting visitors, giving an exceptional location for photography enthusiasts. Temperature during autumn remains soothing before extreme cold hits mountains of J-K. Kashmir valley is an ideal destination for nature lovers during autumns.

