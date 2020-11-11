Global  
 

Covid: Brazil allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial

BBC News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The head of the institute conducting the trial said a volunteer's death wasn't related to the vaccine.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine 01:27

 Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Are protective measures having an impact in France? [Video]

Covid-19: Are protective measures having an impact in France?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published

Harsh Vardhan asks 7 states to focus on effective management of Covid cases to reduce deaths

 Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday advised seven states, including Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, to focus on enhanced testing, especially in districts with..
IndiaTimes

Navajo Nation struggles with another surge of COVID-19

 Navajo Nation is taking measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases continues to increase. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joins..
CBS News
Colours of autumn give serene touch to Srinagar's landscape [Video]

Colours of autumn give serene touch to Srinagar's landscape

Mesmerizing autumn season is on peak, giving serene touch to beauty of Kashmir Valley. Chinar trees are heavily laden with golden and brownish coloured leaves, adding to magical landscape of Srinagar. Tourism is low this year due to COVID-19, but travellers are slowly turning up after J-K opened for tourists. Mughal gardens are attracting visitors, giving an exceptional location for photography enthusiasts. Temperature during autumn remains soothing before extreme cold hits mountains of J-K. Kashmir valley is an ideal destination for nature lovers during autumns.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:38Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden [Video]

Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took a indirect swipe at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's policy on the Amazon rainforest on Tuesday, and said people needed to stop being 'sissies' about the coronavirus. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: China's Sinovac vaccine trial suspended in Brazil after participant dies

 Brazil has suspended clinical trials for China's coronavirus vaccine after a participant died.Instituto Butantan, the research centre in Sao Paulo developing the..
New Zealand Herald

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

 JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - West Africa's top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture..
WorldNews

