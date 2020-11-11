Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eta intensifies into Category 1 hurricane; Florida's west coast under hurricane watch

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Eta intensifies into Category 1 hurricane; Florida's west coast under hurricane watchEta strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Wednesday and its path is headed straight for Florida's west coast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Record-breaking tropical system Eta approaches Florida's west coast

Record-breaking tropical system Eta approaches Florida's west coast 00:49

 Eta is the record-breaking 12th named tropical system to hit the continental U.S. during the active 2020 hurricane season.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Late season tropical storm Eta hits Florida again

 Eta remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to skirt past the heavily populated Tampa Bay region in Florida and crash ashore in the coming..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Eta expected to hit Florida, making its 4th landfall

 Tropical Storm Eta hasn't let up yet as it's on the path to hit Florida, brining along torrential rain and hazardous storm surge. Tornado warnings were also in..
CBS News

Florida braces for dangerous flooding as Eta barrels toward coast

 Florida is awaiting a second run in with Tropical Storm Eta. It has already dumped nearly 2 feet of rain in South Florida. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie..
CBS News

Salt Life founder claims he killed 18yo Lora Grace Duncan by accident

 A 54-year-old businessman in the United States has admitted to accidentally shooting his teen girlfriend during a "play" gun fight.The body of 18-year-old Lora..
New Zealand Herald
Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eta hits Lee and Collier Counties [Video]

Eta hits Lee and Collier Counties

Hurricane Eta slowed to a tropical storm as it swept up the coast of Southwest Florida causing damage and flooding in areas of Lee and Collier Counties.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:09Published
Tropical Storm Eta gives St. Pete Pier first storm test [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta gives St. Pete Pier first storm test

Tropical Storm Eta is giving the newly opened St Pete Pier it's first storm test.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
Conditions intensify on Clearwater Beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay [Video]

Conditions intensify on Clearwater Beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay

Reporter Ryan Smith is on Clearwater Beach as the conditions continue to intensify as Tropical Storm Eta moves over Tampa Bay.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:40Published