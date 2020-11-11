Eta intensifies into Category 1 hurricane; Florida's west coast under hurricane watch

State of the United States of America

Florida State of the United States of America

Eta remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to skirt past the heavily populated Tampa Bay region in Florida and crash ashore in the coming..

Tropical Storm Eta hasn't let up yet as it's on the path to hit Florida, brining along torrential rain and hazardous storm surge. Tornado warnings were also in..

Florida is awaiting a second run in with Tropical Storm Eta. It has already dumped nearly 2 feet of rain in South Florida. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie..

Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast [NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.

Eta hits Lee and Collier Counties



Hurricane Eta slowed to a tropical storm as it swept up the coast of Southwest Florida causing damage and flooding in areas of Lee and Collier Counties.

Tropical Storm Eta gives St. Pete Pier first storm test



Tropical Storm Eta is giving the newly opened St Pete Pier it's first storm test.