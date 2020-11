You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most Americans agree dating will never be the same again after 2020



Six in 10 Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the dating game, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 63% believe dating will be forever altered as.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 5 hours ago Watch: Delhi's Karol Bagh Market crowded ahead of Diwali



People thronged market places in the national capital amid festive season. Huge crowd was seen at Karol Bagh Market on November 10. Social distancing norms were flouted as people came out for Diwali.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 19 hours ago Close to 1 in 5 COVID-19 Patients Are Later Diagnosed With Mental Illness, Study Says



Close to 1 in 5 COVID-19 Patients Are Later Diagnosed With Mental Illness, Study Says. A study conducted by the University of Oxford and NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical has found a possible link.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago