'Everything buried in mud': Hurricane Eta's devastating blow to Honduras

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
'Everything buried in mud': Hurricane Eta's devastating blow to HondurasAcross a sea of putrid mud a metre or so deep, Marvin Argueta pointed to the remnants of what a week ago was his home on the banks of the Chamelecón River. He had lost everything – but he still considers himself lucky....
