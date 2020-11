Georgina Bloomberg Believes Ivanka Trump Has Handled Herself ‘Wonderfully’

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In the 2003 documentary Born Rich, a stomach-churning chronicle of the “scandalous lives of Manhattan ’s elite,” besties Georgina Bloomberg and Ivanka Trump —heiresses to Michael R. Bloomberg ’s billions and Donald J. Trump ’s debt, respectively—confess their true feelings on the burden of, well, being born rich. After introducing each of her horses, Georgina admits, “having the last name Bloomberg sucks.” Ivanka, on the other hand, boasts of being “absolutely proud to be a Trump,” before relaying a story she says helped shape her perspective on wealth. “I remember once my father and I were walking down Fifth Avenue and there was a homeless person sitting right outside of Trump Tower … it was...