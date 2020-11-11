Hong Kong-Singapore ‘travel bubble’ to launch on November 22

The Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..

Hours after four Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were expelled from the city's legislature, 15 of their colleagues followed through on a pledge and resigned en..

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

Cough Droplets Can Travel Beyond 6 Feet, Study Suggests The new simulation study, conducted by researchers from Singapore's Agency of Science, Technology and Research.

Singapore launches cruises to nowhere Singapore is launching cruises to nowhere from November, as the travel hub tries to kick-start a tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SINGAPORE - In a time when movies about women gifted with otherworldly talents tend to be celebrations of feminine power, The Witches feels like a...

Need2Know: Hong Kong Lawmakers Quit, F-35 Jets Sale, Tony La Russa DUI



These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, November 11, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:55 Published 1 hour ago

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse



Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 5 hours ago