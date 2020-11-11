Hong Kong-Singapore ‘travel bubble’ to launch on November 22
Nov 11, 2020 (AFP) – The “travel bubble” agreed between Hong Kong and Singapore will be opened on November 22, their governments said Wednesday, in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily flight to the other, Hong Kong’s commerce minister Edward Yau told a press conference....
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Taliban urges Biden to withdraw U.S. troops; Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resignThe Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..
CBS News
Hong Kong lawmakers resign en masse over China meddling
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:45Published
15 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Quit After Colleagues ExpelledHours after four Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were expelled from the city's legislature, 15 of their colleagues followed through on a pledge and resigned en..
WorldNews
Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:54Published
Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:20Published
Singapore Country in Southeast Asia
Cough Droplets Can Travel Beyond 6 Feet, Study Suggests
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Singapore launches cruises to nowhere
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer says The Witches does not hate womenSINGAPORE - In a time when movies about women gifted with otherworldly talents tend to be celebrations of feminine power, The Witches feels like a...
WorldNews
Edward Yau
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources