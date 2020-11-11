Global  
 

Hong Kong-Singapore ‘travel bubble’ to launch on November 22

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong-Singapore ‘travel bubble’ to launch on November 22Nov 11, 2020 (AFP) – The “travel bubble” agreed between Hong Kong and Singapore will be opened on November 22, their governments said Wednesday, in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily flight to the other, Hong Kong’s commerce minister Edward Yau told a press conference....
