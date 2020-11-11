Oklahoma City Thunder promotes Mark Daigneault to head coach
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Mark Daigneault spent last season on Billy Donovan's staff and was head coach of the G League's Oklahoma City Blue for five seasons.
