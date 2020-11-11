Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oklahoma City Thunder promotes Mark Daigneault to head coach

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Mark Daigneault spent last season on Billy Donovan's staff and was head coach of the G League's Oklahoma City Blue for five seasons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Daigneault


Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder Professional basketball team based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma


Billy Donovan Billy Donovan


Oklahoma City Blue Oklahoma City Blue American professional basketball team of the NBA G League


NBA G League Men's basketball minor league, official minor league of the National Basketball Association.


Related videos from verified sources

Bulls Went After Billy Donovan Aggressively [Video]

Bulls Went After Billy Donovan Aggressively

Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas went after new Head Coach Billy Donovan aggressively – almost immediately after Donovan parted ways with the Oklahoma City..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:05Published
Bulls Name Billy Donovan As New Head Coach [Video]

Bulls Name Billy Donovan As New Head Coach

The Chicago Bulls have hired former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan has their new head coach. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:09Published