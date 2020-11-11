Food Network star Alton Brown apologizes for Holocaust tweet: 'In poor taste'
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Food Network star Alton Brown has apologized after making a joke about the Holocaust on Tuesday night.
Food Network star Alton Brown has apologized after making a joke about the Holocaust on Tuesday night.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alton Brown
The Holocaust Genocide of the European Jews by Nazi Germany and other groups
Florida Principal Who Wouldn’t Call Holocaust ‘Factual’ Is Fired AgainWilliam Latson was fired last year after an email exchange about staying “politically neutral” about Holocaust education became public. After being rehired..
NYTimes.com
Florida principal refused to call the Holocaust a 'historical event,' appealed termination and was fired againSchool board members voted to terminate former high school principal William Latson a little more than a year after their first vote to fire him.
USATODAY.com
Sophia Loren on "The Life Ahead"After seven decades in show business, and a 10-year break from acting, Sophia Loren returns to the screen with a standout performance in a new Netflix film, "The..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources