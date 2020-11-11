Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Food Network star Alton Brown apologizes for Holocaust tweet: 'In poor taste'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Food Network star Alton Brown has apologized after making a joke about the Holocaust on Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alton Brown Alton Brown


The Holocaust The Holocaust Genocide of the European Jews by Nazi Germany and other groups

Florida Principal Who Wouldn’t Call Holocaust ‘Factual’ Is Fired Again

 William Latson was fired last year after an email exchange about staying “politically neutral” about Holocaust education became public. After being rehired..
NYTimes.com

Florida principal refused to call the Holocaust a 'historical event,' appealed termination and was fired again

 School board members voted to terminate former high school principal William Latson a little more than a year after their first vote to fire him.
USATODAY.com

Sophia Loren on "The Life Ahead"

 After seven decades in show business, and a 10-year break from acting, Sophia Loren returns to the screen with a standout performance in a new Netflix film, "The..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5-year-old is food network star in the making [Video]

5-year-old is food network star in the making

5-year-old is food network star in the making

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:13Published