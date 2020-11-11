Global  
 

What is Diwali, the festival of lights, and how will it be celebrated amid coronavirus?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by more than a billion people around the world. But this year celebrations will likely be scaled down.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas 01:32

 Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban [Video]

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.

Duration: 01:28Published

US President Donald Trump extends Diwali wishes, shares picture of him lighting lamp in White House

 Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
DNA

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic [Video]

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations. On Saturday, many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings. In New Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations. Some even stayed home and didn't visit friends or relatives.

Duration: 02:19Published

Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh [Video]

Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh

On the auspicious of Diwali, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post. IG BSF Susanta Kumar Nath shared sweets with..

Duration: 02:35Published
'Kukur Tihar' observed in Kathmandu amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

'Kukur Tihar' observed in Kathmandu amid COVID-19 pandemic

People celebrated 'Kukur Tihar' as part of their 5-day long Diwali celebrations. 'Kukur Tihar' is celebrated on the 2nd day of Diwali wherein dogs are worshipped and offered food. It focuses on the..

Duration: 01:49Published
Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Devotees offered prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Diwali. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.

Duration: 01:29Published

Get inspired by these B-town beauties for In-house Diwali celebrations

Get inspired by these B-town beauties for In-house Diwali celebrations The festival of lights has arrived and all we can think of is loads of sweets, meeting family and friends, and getting ready to celebrate Diwali. As ethnic wear...
Mid-Day

Mahesh Babu's Diwali advice: Keep environment safe from pollution

 His wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, also shared Diwali wishes for netizens on Instagram. "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali. May the divine lights bring...
Zee News

Mumbai: Lokhandwala market to not have festive lights first time in a decade

 Andheri's Lokhandwala Market will neither look the same nor give out the same vibe during Diwali like previous years as the Lokhandwala Vyapari Mandal has, for...
Mid-Day