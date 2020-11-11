Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Yorker fires Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself on Zoom

BBC News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Jeffrey Toobin, who is also senior legal analyst for CNN, confirmed in a tweet he had been sacked.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeffrey Toobin Jeffrey Toobin American lawyer and author

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker Over Zoom Exposure Incident

 Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin just got canned by The New Yorker -- the magazine where he's written for nearly 3 decades -- over his faux pas of a Zoom..
TMZ.com

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Zoom has settled with the FTC over ‘deceptive’ security practices

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with videoconferencing platform Zoom over “misleading..
The Verge

Stay-at-home stocks hammered on positive vaccine news

 Pfizer results prompt investors to sell companies like Zoom, Peloton and Netflix that had profited from pandemic lockdowns.
CBS News
Katy Perry and 2 Chainz among stars who took part in Kim Kardashian's pandemic Zoom call with Dr. Fauci [Video]

Katy Perry and 2 Chainz among stars who took part in Kim Kardashian's pandemic Zoom call with Dr. Fauci

Katy Perry and 2 Chainz were among the musicians who took part in a private Zoom call with Dr. Anthony Fauci back in April to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal [Video]

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:52Published
CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat [Video]

CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker magazine. During a Zoom chat with the New York editorial staff Toobin was caught on camera masturbating. Colleagues say Toobin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker while nude Zoom call is investigated [Video]

Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker while nude Zoom call is investigated

The New Yorker suspends writer Jeffrey Toobin after it was reported that he exposed himself on a Zoom call.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Vishal and Shekhar dissociate from new version of their song Deedar De

 The singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar has distanced themselves from the remix of their song Deedar de, saying they have nothing to do with the new...
Mid-Day

See Photo: Sudheer Babu welcomes a 'Pawsome member' into his family

 Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has a new member in his family, and the actor wants his fans to suggest a name. Before anything, Sudheer's new family member is a puppy...
Mid-Day

Five new species of vine snake discovered in the Sahyadris

 A team of researchers and herpetologists exploring the Sahyadris and Western ghats in Maharashtra have discovered five new species of vine snake, and the...
Mid-Day