UN Agency: Iran Uranium Stockpile Still Violates Nuclear Deal
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
According to a confidential document distributed to member countries Iran as of November 2 had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms, exceeding the allowable amount by more than 2 metric tons
According to a confidential document distributed to member countries Iran as of November 2 had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms, exceeding the allowable amount by more than 2 metric tons
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources