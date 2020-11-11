Angus Taylor berates 'feel good' emissions targets as Labor's climate divisions continue
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The energy minister has played down the idea of setting climate ambitions before mapping out plans to reach goals, as rogue Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon calls for the party's climate change spokesman to be stripped of the portfolio.
