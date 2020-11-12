Global  
 

Senior UK PM adviser to leave Downing Street

BBC News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
No 10's director of communications Lee Cain is resigning amid reports of internal tensions.
No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle [Video]

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

Boris Johnson’s communications director Lee Cain has dramatically resignedamid signs of a bitter Downing Street power struggle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we could make now" he said, "would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

