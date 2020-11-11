Global  
 

Indians' Shane Bieber unanimous winner of AL Cy Young Award

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Indians right-hander Shane Bieber won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, becoming the AL's first unanimous choice since 2011.
