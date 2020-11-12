Joe Biden picks longtime aide Ron Klain as chief of staff
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () US President-elect Joe Biden has named longtime adviser Ron Klain as his chief of staff. Previously, Klain served in the same role for two former vice presidents — Al Gore and Biden himself.
