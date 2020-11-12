Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CMA Awards 2020: Rascal Flatts out after a member of the nominated group tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
2020 vocal group of the year nominee Rascal Flatts was scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards. They've withdrawn because of a positive COVID-19 test.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: CMA Awards gets new hosts for first time in 12 years

CMA Awards gets new hosts for first time in 12 years 02:12

 The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping country music legends from celebrating on their biggest night! Despite a couple of stars testing positive forCOVID-19 just before the show, this year's CMA Awards will be jam-packed with the top performers in country music.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Country Music Association Awards Country Music Association Awards

Jimmie Allen hangs with Charley Pride in CMA video diary

 In a video diary ahead of the CMA Awards, country singer Jimmie Allen rubs elbows with trailblazer Charley Pride backstage and rehearses for his performance...
USATODAY.com

Veterans Day, coronavirus pandemic, CMA Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

 America celebrates Veterans Day, Trump visits Arlington Cemetery, the CMA Awards and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice

 Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..
USATODAY.com

CMA Awards 2020: Charlie Daniels tribute, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber slated for show

 Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will pay tribute to Charlie Daniels at the CMA Awards.
USATODAY.com

Rascal Flatts Rascal Flatts American country band


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

In California: Psychedelics legal in California? And a break from wildfires

 Plus: San Francisco bans natural gas in new buildings. And (in an unrelated move) SF sees a surge in COVID cases.
 
USATODAY.com

White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highs

 President Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
CBS News
JandK govt converts Trauma hospital into COVID center for positive pregnant patients [Video]

JandK govt converts Trauma hospital into COVID center for positive pregnant patients

In order to deal with the ongoing pandemic, health authorities converted Trauma hospital into a COVID-19 facility for positive patients, particularly pregnant women are benefitted through this. The construction of the Trauma hospital at Bijbehara was recently completed under PM Package. Before being made operational, healthcare facility converted into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital. The health authorities have fixed at least 100 beds at the facility to deal with the prevailing situation

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:15Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards [Video]

Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards

A rep for the singer said he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:01Published
Carroll County School Staff Member, Student Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Carroll County School Staff Member, Student Test Positive For COVID-19

Carroll County School Staff Member, Student Test Positive For COVID-19

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
Harry Styles, Florence Pugh's 'Don't Worry Darling' Halted Over Positive COVID-19 Test [Video]

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh's 'Don't Worry Darling' Halted Over Positive COVID-19 Test

The Olivia Wilde-directed thriller "Don't Worry Darling", starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, has been put on hold after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Tom Cruise..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Canada: Ontario's New Restriction Framework And What That Means For Ontario Businesses - Siskinds LLP

 Consistent with the ever-changing nature of rules and regulations around COVID-19, the Province of Ontario has announced a rehauling of the COVID-19 alert...
Mondaq

CMA Awards 2020: Rascal Flatts out after a member of the nominated group tests positive for COVID-19

 2020 vocal group of the year nominee Rascal Flatts was scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards. They've withdrawn because of a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com

The Pandemic's Effect on Gift Giving: Is Your E-Commerce Business Ready?

The Pandemic's Effect on Gift Giving: Is Your E-Commerce Business Ready? For all the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our online shopping behavior in 2020, add to the list: holiday gift giving. As e-commerce retailers, we...
E-Commerce Times