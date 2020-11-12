CMA Awards 2020: Rascal Flatts out after a member of the nominated group tests positive for COVID-19
2020 vocal group of the year nominee Rascal Flatts was scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards. They've withdrawn because of a positive COVID-19 test.
