CMA Awards 2020: Rascal Flatts out after a member of the nominated group tests positive for COVID-19

JandK govt converts Trauma hospital into COVID center for positive pregnant patients



In order to deal with the ongoing pandemic, health authorities converted Trauma hospital into a COVID-19 facility for positive patients, particularly pregnant women are benefitted through this. The construction of the Trauma hospital at Bijbehara was recently completed under PM Package. Before being made operational, healthcare facility converted into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital. The health authorities have fixed at least 100 beds at the facility to deal with the prevailing situation

