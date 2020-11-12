Global  
 

Alberta preparing to introduce further restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Alberta’s government is weighing new restrictions as the province sees record-breaking COVID-19 numbers, with two officials telling CBC News an impromptu cabinet meeting was held Wednesday to discuss options.
