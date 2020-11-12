Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: France worst affected country in Europe

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
France has recorded 1,865,538 cases, overtaking Russia and making it the worst affected country in Europe. Sweden, which has opted to keep parts of society open, is expected to ban the sale of alcohol after 10pm.
