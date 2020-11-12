Global  
 

Stoking the fire: Seven West chairman takes aim at Cricket Australia

The Age Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Billionaire Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes has weighed into the company's battle with Cricket Australia for the first time, declaring the network had paid for a level of quality "that hasn't been delivered to us".
