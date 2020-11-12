Global  
 

US President-elect Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

euronews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Klain served as chief of staff for Biden during Barack Obama’s first term, was chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore in the mid-1990s and was a key adviser on the Biden campaign, guiding Biden’s debate preparations and coronavirus response.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff

Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff 01:03

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

