US President-elect Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Klain served as chief of staff for Biden during Barack Obama’s first term, was chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore in the mid-1990s and was a key adviser on the Biden campaign, guiding Biden’s debate preparations and coronavirus response.
