CMA Awards: Eric Church wins the top prize and other highlights from socially distanced celebration

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The CMA Awards show, televised (mostly) live on ABC, was bolstered by a number of fresh winners in the major categories.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: CMA Awards gets new hosts for first time in 12 years

CMA Awards gets new hosts for first time in 12 years 02:12

 The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping country music legends from celebrating on their biggest night! Despite a couple of stars testing positive forCOVID-19 just before the show, this year's CMA Awards will be jam-packed with the top performers in country music.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Country Music Association Awards Country Music Association Awards

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber joins Dan + Shay for first '10,000 Hours' live performance

 Dan + Shay enlisted Bieber for crossover hit "10,000 Hours," a sugary sweet love song that first topped charts last year.
USATODAY.com

2020 CMA Awards: A list of winners

 Miranda Lambert or Luke Combs? "The Bones" or "I Hope"? We've got you covered with a list of winners from the 2020 CMA Awards.
USATODAY.com

CMA Awards 2020: Rascal Flatts out after a member of the nominated group tests positive for COVID-19

 2020 vocal group of the year nominee Rascal Flatts was scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards. They've withdrawn because of a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com

Jimmie Allen hangs with Charley Pride in CMA video diary

 In a video diary ahead of the CMA Awards, country singer Jimmie Allen rubs elbows with trailblazer Charley Pride backstage and rehearses for his performance...
USATODAY.com

Eric Church Eric Church American country music singer-songwriter

