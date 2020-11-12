Global  
 

US hospitals are once again overwhelmed as the country breaks a new record for coronavirus infections

SBS Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The United States has reported more than 140,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours - the country's eighth day above 100,000 daily infections.
