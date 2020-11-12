Victoria plugs in record number of renewable energy generators
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () A record number of large-scale renewable energy generators have been connected to the grid or commenced in Victoria in the past year, more than in any other state in the national energy market.
MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will help stabilize the local grid as use of renewable energy increases, the state's premier said in a press...