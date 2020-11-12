Global  
 

Victoria plugs in record number of renewable energy generators

The Age Thursday, 12 November 2020
A record number of large-scale renewable energy generators have been connected to the grid or commenced in Victoria in the past year, more than in any other state in the national energy market.
