Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Magpies firesale sends Treloar to the Dogs

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Collingwood delivered one of the biggest firesales in AFL history, jettisoning three players and nearly $1.7 million in their salary cap next year as they secured last-minute deals that saw Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips all move clubs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like