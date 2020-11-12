Magpies firesale sends Treloar to the Dogs
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Collingwood delivered one of the biggest firesales in AFL history, jettisoning three players and nearly $1.7 million in their salary cap next year as they secured last-minute deals that saw Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips all move clubs.
Collingwood delivered one of the biggest firesales in AFL history, jettisoning three players and nearly $1.7 million in their salary cap next year as they secured last-minute deals that saw Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips all move clubs.
|
|
You Might Like