Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghanistan: Radio Liberty journalist killed in bombing

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Reporter Aliyas Dayee was killed in southern Helmand province when a bomb attached to his car detonated. The Afghan presidency said the attack was "the work of the enemies of freedom of expression and media."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like