Afghanistan: Radio Liberty journalist killed in bombing
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Reporter Aliyas Dayee was killed in southern Helmand province when a bomb attached to his car detonated. The Afghan presidency said the attack was "the work of the enemies of freedom of expression and media."
