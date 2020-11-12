Global  
 

PUBG Mobile is coming back to India in a new avatar

Hindu Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The company did not reveal the date of the launch. It took to social media platforms with the poster of the game and wrote ‘Coming Soon’.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?|Oneindia News

PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?

 A big reason for the Indian PUBG lovers to rejoice as PUBG Mobile has finally revealed their plans of a re-launch in India but players should expect a new 'tailored' experience within the game. The game has been officially launched in India by PUBG Corporation. The new version is called PUBG Mobile...

Good news for PUBG lovers: PUBG Mobile India game coming back in new avatar

 PUBG Mobile India: PUBG Corporation is now preparing to bring a new game to the country. It will be launched under the name PUBG Mobile India.
DNA

PUBG will return to India with a new game…PUBG Mobile India

PUBG will return to India with a new game…PUBG Mobile India Two months after the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) along with 118 other Chinese apps, PUBG Corp today announced that the game is...
The Next Web Also reported by •The VergeHinduMid-Day