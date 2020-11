Covid-19: India reports less than 30,000 cases for the first time in 4 months|Oneindia News



As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, a ray of hope emerges that the worse may finally be over. India recorded 29,164 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours - less than 30,000 in a day for.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:29 Published 49 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 88.74 lakh mark on November 17. The country has observed significant dip in the tally of new cases and spike of 29,164 new cases and 449 deaths were reported in last 24.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 8 hours ago