Coronavirus in New Zealand: Auckland residents stay home after mystery infection

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
For the first time since August, authorities have been unable to trace the source of a coronavirus infection. The woman was advised to stay at home, but after speaking to her manager, came into her customer-facing job.
