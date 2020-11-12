Coronavirus in New Zealand: Auckland residents stay home after mystery infection
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
For the first time since August, authorities have been unable to trace the source of a coronavirus infection. The woman was advised to stay at home, but after speaking to her manager, came into her customer-facing job.
For the first time since August, authorities have been unable to trace the source of a coronavirus infection. The woman was advised to stay at home, but after speaking to her manager, came into her customer-facing job.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources