NFL mock draft: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields top midseason look at first round

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl



Visa and the NFL are working to create a digital, cashless Super Bowl experience. According to Business Insider this will apply to everything from parking to concessions and mobile ordering. Fans who only have cash can access nearby ATMs that accept cash in exchange for Visa prepaid cards of up to $500 InComm Payments launched a similar cashless payments solution for the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970