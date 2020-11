Nova Scotian sues U.S. missionaries over alleged 'torture' at orphanage Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A Nova Scotia man has launched a lawsuit against a U.S.-based organization that runs a Guatemalan orphanage where he says he and others were violently abused for years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like