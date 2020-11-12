|
|
First SpaceX 'taxi service' set to take NASA astronauts to ISS
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
A new era in space travel is set to begin this weekend, with the scheduled lift-off of SpaceX's first operational crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS).
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
A Rocket Refueling Station on Mars Might Look Like This
NEW YORK — Air Company, a New York City-based startup that turns carbon dioxide into renewable products, has released concept images showing what a refueling station for rockets on Mars could look..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:24Published
|
City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It
HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it.
Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54Published
|
ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station
Space scientists around the world are preparing to mark the 20th anniversaryof humanity’s continuous presence in outer space. On November 2, it will beexactly two decades since astronauts have made..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:13Published
Related news from verified sources
|