Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First SpaceX 'taxi service' set to take NASA astronauts to ISS

Sky News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
First SpaceX 'taxi service' set to take NASA astronauts to ISSA new era in space travel is set to begin this weekend, with the scheduled lift-off of SpaceX's first operational crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA’s 'Robot Hotel' Welcomes First Guests on the International Space Station

NASA’s 'Robot Hotel' Welcomes First Guests on the International Space Station 01:06

 NASA astronauts just installed a “robot hotel” on the outside of the International Space Station that stores robotic tools, much like how you’d store garden tools in the shed rather than in the house.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Rocket Refueling Station on Mars Might Look Like This [Video]

A Rocket Refueling Station on Mars Might Look Like This

NEW YORK — Air Company, a New York City-based startup that turns carbon dioxide into renewable products, has released concept images showing what a refueling station for rockets on Mars could look..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published
City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It [Video]

City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it. Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:54Published
ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station [Video]

ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station

Space scientists around the world are preparing to mark the 20th anniversaryof humanity’s continuous presence in outer space. On November 2, it will beexactly two decades since astronauts have made..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA Certifies SpaceX To Fly Astronauts In Its Crew Dragon Spacecraft

 NASA has given the go-ahead to SpaceX to send astronauts into space using the Crew Dragon, mounted on the Falcon 9 booster. It officially clears SpaceX to send...
Fossbytes