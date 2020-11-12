Costco updating coronavirus mask policy to require shoppers with medical conditions to wear face shields
Costco Wholesale Club, one of the first retailers to mandate shoppers wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is updating its face mask policy Nov. 16.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Costco American multinational chain of membership-only stores
Apple’s AirPods are $60 off this weekendPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
If you’re trying to get some holiday (or personal) shopping done ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday,..
The Verge
You can still get a set of AirPods for just $100Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
There are a few deals we posted yesterday that are worth repeating again today. Notably, you still have a..
The Verge
Large queues and full trolleys suggest panic buying ahead of new lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Costco Selling COVID-19 Tests
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources