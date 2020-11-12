CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris dedicates win to 'amazing Black women' who pioneered country music
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
"There are so many amazing Black women that pioneer and continue to pioneer this genre," Morris said.
