CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris dedicates win to 'amazing Black women' who pioneered country music

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
"There are so many amazing Black women that pioneer and continue to pioneer this genre," Morris said.
 Top winner at this year's CMA Awards Maren Morris discusses her powerful acceptance speech, during which she celebrated Black female artists in the country music industry. Plus, the singer reveals how 2020 and motherhood has affected her creativity.

