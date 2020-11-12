Global  
 

Employees working from home should pay 'privilege' tax' to support workers who cannot, Deutsche Bank research note says

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Employees who can work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic should pay a tax to help those workers who cannot, says Deutsche Bank.
 On Tuesday Deutsche Bank said working from home should be taxed to help support people on low incomes who cannot do their jobs remotely People choosing to work from home despite their company providing a permanent desk should pay the tax. According to Business Insider, that would be 5% of their...

Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources [Video]

Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources

Deutsche Bank is tired of the negative publicity over its lending to Donald Trump, according to Reuters sources, but is struggling to find a way to escape its loans to the U.S. president. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources say

 New York/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the US elections, as it tires of the negative..
Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course [Video]

Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course

Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.

