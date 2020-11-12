Employees working from home should pay 'privilege' tax' to support workers who cannot, Deutsche Bank research note says

Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources Deutsche Bank is tired of the negative publicity over its lending to Donald Trump, according to Reuters sources, but is struggling to find a way to escape its loans to the U.S. president. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

New York/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the US elections, as it tires of the negative..

Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.

Americans working from home are questioning whether or not it's worth it



If you've found working from home to be far more stressful than you initially anticipated, you're far from alone. In a new study, sixty-three percent of Americans working from home agreed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on October 15, 2020

Of Every Ten Americans Unemployed Due To COVID-19, Five Are Still Out Of Work



The nonpartisan think tank Pew Research Center conducted a random online survey of 13,200 Americans in August, 2020, to check the state of employment. The results showed that among the workers who got.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on September 24, 2020